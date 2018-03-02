Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces inclusion into EPRA indices and GPR 250 index 02-March-2018 / 08:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES INCLUSION INTO EPRA INDICES AND GPR 250 INDEX* _2 March 2018_. Aroundtown SA (the '*Company*') is pleased to share the respective announcements of FTSE Russell / EPRA and Global Property Research (GPR) yesterday regarding the inclusions of the Company into the *FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index* and, preliminarily, into the *GPR 250 Index*. Both index inclusions will be effective as of 19 March 2018. The inclusion in these key indices is the result of the step-up to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the corporate re-domiciliation to Luxembourg, the delisting from the Paris Stock Exchange, as well as Aroundtown's strong performance in the equity market. These inclusions represent another milestone achieved in increasing the visibility of the Company's shares and enhancing Aroundtown's presence in the market as a leading real estate player. The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series, which is composed of several individual indices categorized by market, region or other factors, is considered the leading global listed real estate index representing the world's largest and most investable public real estate companies. These indices serve as indicators of the performance of the listed real estate sector and as such serve as key industry benchmarks. Key indices within the Index Series include: - FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index - FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Europe Developed Index - FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Eurozone Index - FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index The GPR 250 is a single index and is comprised of the 250 most liquid listed real estate stocks in the world, and as such represents the most tradeable property companies globally and likewise serves as an important sector performance benchmark. Aroundtown is additionally an existing constituent of the GPR General Index. Aroundtown is a constituent to the Stoxx 600 index since October 9, 2017. Please find under this link [1] the announcement of FTSE and EPRA. Please find under this link [2] the announcement of GPR. *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (trading symbol: AT1 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is a specialist real estate company with a focus on value-add and income generating properties primarily in the German/NL real estate markets. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (_société anonyme_) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (_Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg_) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. *Contact * Timothy Wright T: +352 285 7741 E: info@aroundtownholdings.com www.aroundtownholdings.com [3] *DISCLAIMER * THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE *SECURITIES ACT*), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE *ORDER*), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS *RELEVANT PERSONS*). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (*EEA*), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE *PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE*) (*QUALIFIED INVESTORS*). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN *INVESTOR*) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1508392625, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1634523754 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 Sequence No.: 5256 End of Announcement EQS News Service 659721 02-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=42ef5e0c8132526b766df42821ae9224&application_id=659721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=08936bc99d04835f9e165f1de7001185&application_id=659721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4345d7aea553619c4df169c105a35861&application_id=659721&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2018 02:07 ET (07:07 GMT)