Intertrust Group: Intertrust hires former U.S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Executive Director James Ferguson to lead Americas

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 2 March 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces that James Ferguson, former U.S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Executive Director, will join Intertrust as Head of Americas and a member of the Executive Committee, starting 5 March 2018. Ferguson will be responsible for Intertrust's six offices in the USA, as well as offices in Bahamas, Brazil, BVI, Canada, Curacao, and its key office in the Cayman Islands.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "I'm pleased that we've attracted such a talented leader as James. The Americas are an important market for our business and James will lead in taking advantage of opportunities in the region. With over 20 years of experience in corporate and fund services, including several senior executive leadership roles, he will be a valuable addition to our Executive Committee."

James Ferguson said: "I am excited to join Intertrust and continue expanding the Company's business in the Americas. Intertrust is well positioned to provide a range of offerings - from compliance and regulatory reporting to accounting and administration - delivering multinational corporations, institutions and investment funds great value in terms of expertise and efficiency. I look forward to working with a team of talented professionals to serve some of the most reputable brands in the world."

Ferguson joins Intertrust from U.S. Bank, where he was Global Head of Strategy and Product Development of U.S. Bank's Wealth Management & Investment Services division. Prior to U.S. Bank he spent 17 years at J.P. Morgan, most recently as Global Head of Alternative Investment Services overseeing USD 545 billion of assets under administration. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Legal Studies, and a Bachelor of Law degree. He is based in New York and has also worked and lived in London, Luxembourg and Johannesburg.

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with more than 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.