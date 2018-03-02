Philips and Hologic announce global partnership agreement to provide integrated imaging solutions for women's health

Partnership will allow hospitals easier access to integrated suites of diagnostic imaging modalities, advanced informatics and services for comprehensive breast screening and diagnosis

AMSTERDAM and MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative women's health company, announced today a global partnership agreement to offer care professionals integrated solutions comprising diagnostic imaging modalities, advanced informatics and services for screening, diagnosis and treatment of women across the world. The collaboration combines Hologic's innovative mammography technologies and Philips' leading portfolio of ultrasound, MRI, CT, and X-ray systems, advanced informatics and broad range of services, including maintenance, upgrade, training and operational performance management services.

"No two women are alike, and we are teaming up with care providers and leading industry partners to support the delivery of a tailored, seamless breast care experience for women," said said Rob Cascella, CEO Diagnosis & Treatment businesses for Royal Philips. "That is why I am very pleased to announce our new partnership with Hologic for mammography. This partnership allows us to offer a complete set of innovative diagnostic imaging systems, software and services to our customers, including Hologic's market-leading mammography solutions for breast screening and diagnosis of women in need of care."

"Hologic believes in enabling doctors with superior technology that improves women's health through early detection and treatment," said Pete Valenti, Hologic's Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. "Our market-leading mammography solutions perfectly complement Philips' portfolio, making Hologic the right industry partner for this first-of-its-kind collaboration. Now, through the partnership, Hologic can join Philips when engaging with customers on projects that were not previously possible for the two companies alone. It's a win for everyone involved, including the customers and patients we serve."

In breast care, Philips offers advanced imaging for ultrasound (e.g. Philips Affinity with Anatomical Intelligence for Breast), MRI (e.g. Philips Ingenia digital MRI with Compressed SENSE to speed up exam times), and PET/CT (e.g. Philips Vereos fully digital PET/CT), supported by intelligent image analysis, quantification, information management and workflow tools. Under the agreement, Philips will be able to offer select products from Hologic's breast health portfolio as part of multi-modality deals for hospitals and health systems. This will include Hologic's new 3Dimensions' mammography system, the fastest, highest resolution breast tomosynthesis system in the industry, as well as other technologies for breast screening and interventional radiology [1,2].

The multi-year, non-exclusive global partnership agreement allows for customized regional implementation to best meet the individual needs of each customer. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

To learn more about the 3Dimensions system and its comprehensive range of features, which are compatible with all Hologic 3D Mammography' systems, visit 3DimensionsSystem.com. Hologic will feature its full breast health portfolio, including the new 3Dimensions system, at the 2018 European Congress of Radiology (ECR)at booth #211 in X2 at the Austria Center in Vienna.

Philips will also showcase its full suite of solutions for diagnosis and treatmentatECR 2018booth #402 in X4. For more information about Philips' presence at ECR 2018, including its virtual reality MR experience, visit www.philips.com/ecr, and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for ECR18 live updates.

[1] Hologic Data on file [2] Pending FDA approval and/or commercial availability

