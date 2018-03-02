The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 March 2018.



ISIN DK0060917847 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name BIL Danmark Danske Small Cap aktier AKK KL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. name in Nasdaq systems: BIL Danmark DK Small Cap akt AKK KL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 151065 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name BDIDKSMALCAPAA -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



