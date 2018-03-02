FTSE 250 medical products and technologies company ConvaTec has announced the acquisition of Texas-based catheter-related supplies distributor J&R Medical for an undisclosed sum. For the year ended 31 December 2017, J&R Medical delivered revenues of around $9m. ConvaTec's chief executive officer Paul Moraviec said: "The addition of J&R Medical to our Home Distribution Group will strengthen our presence in a substantial and important US market. The acquisition also reinforces ConvaTec's position ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...