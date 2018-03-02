Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-02 10:53 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company or Lietuvos Energija) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



Preliminary financial data of Lietuvos Energija for January 2018:



Jan 2018 Jan 2017 Change -------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue EUR 118.8 million EUR 108.2 million 9.8% Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 28.2 million EUR 27.0 million 4.4%







In January 2018, Lietuvos Energija generated revenue of EUR 118.8 million, which is 9.8% more compared to a respective period of 2017 (EUR 108.2 million). The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group was equal to EUR 28.2 million, i.e. 4.4% more compared to a respective period of 2017 (EUR 27 million). The Group's financial results improved mostly because of larger natural gas transmission volumes and higher prices which increased due to changes in gas markets and discontinued retrospective gas price discount.



* The Company's preliminary (2018) and actual (2017) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company's operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company's interim and annual reports.





