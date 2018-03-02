sprite-preloader
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Statement re Broker

PR Newswire
London, March 2

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds' or "the Company')

2 March 2018

STATEMENT RE: BROKER

The Company notes the announcement today regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL') and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL') being placed into insolvency and that the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA') has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity.

BSL is the broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules'). As a result of the requirements imposed by the FCA, BSL will no longer be able to provide broking services to the Company in accordance with the AIM Rules.

The Company is seeking to appoint a new broker as soon as possible and a further announcement will be made when this appointment is made.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Don Hall, Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


