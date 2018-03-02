Below is a list of candidates for the Board of Directors of Marel hf. at the Annual General Meeting, to be held at the Company's headquarters at Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer, Iceland, Tuesday 6 March 2018, at 16:00:



Ann Elizabeth Savage, Spalding, UK Arnar Thor Masson, London, England Asthildur Margret Otharsdottir, Reykjavik, Iceland Astvaldur Johannsson, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland Helgi Magnusson, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland Margret Jonsdottir, Seltjarnarnes, Iceland Olafur Gudmundsson, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.



Further information about each of these candidates will be available on the Information Page for the Annual General Meeting 2018 on the Company's website: http://www.marel.com/agm, no later than 2 days prior to the Meeting.



The deadline for declaring candidature has now passed. According to the current Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 to 7 members. Consequently, the above seven candidates will be elected to the Board without ballot at the meeting.