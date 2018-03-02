Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Versum's Sales Surged 22%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 12.5%

Stock Monitor: AdvanSix Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter ended December 31, 2017, Versum's sales surged 22% to $330.8 million versus $270.8 million in Q1 FY17, attributable to a robust growth in the Company's Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) segment, and a strong volume growth in its Advanced Materials product lines. Versum's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates by $35.39 million.

Versum's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $102.3 million in Q1 FY18 versus $93.2 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting a 10% increase on a y-o-y basis. Strong volumes in both the DS&S segment and the Materials segment, coupled with modestly favorable currency, were partially offset by an unfavorable gross profit impact in the Materials segment, higher selling & administrative and research & development (SARD) costs to support growth, and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

During Q1 FY18, Versum's net income was $18.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, versus $50.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter's strong sales and operating performance were more than offset by the $37.6 million charge resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) and a write-off of financing costs, net of tax, of $1.5 million.

Excluding the tax charge resulting from the TCJA, the one-time charges related to separation, restructuring, and cost reduction actions, and the write-off of financing costs, Versum's adjusted net income was $59.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18, versus $52.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17; beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.51 per share.

Business Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Versum's Materials segment's sales grew 3% to $214.6 million compared to $208.0 million in Q1 FY17, driven by a strong volume growth in Advanced Materials product lines. The segment's operating income was $65.8 million for the reported quarter, down 10% from $72.9 million in the prior year's same quarter, while its adjusted EBITDA were $76.8 million in Q1 FY18, down 8% from $83.1 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's strong Advanced Materials product lines' performance was more than offset by unfavorable impacts, primarily from the Process Materials product lines' carryover pricing, and higher raw material and third-party costs due to capacity constraints.

For Q1 FY18, Versum's DS&S segment's sales soared 86.3% to $115.3 million compared to $61.9 million in Q1 FY17, driven by a continued strong equipment and installation growth due to a robust demand across all markets, especially Korea and China. The segment's operating income was $33.4 million for the reported quarter, up 169% from $12.4 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. In Q1 FY18, the segment's adjusted EBITDA soared 165% to $33.7 million compared to $12.7 million in Q1 FY17, driven by robust equipment and installation activities and a strong project cost management.

Cash Matters

Versum's year-to-date cash flow from operations was $39.1 million, with cash used for capital spending of $28.7 million, including $11.5 million of capital spending related to restructuring activities.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Versum revised its outlook to estimated sales of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $415 million to $435 million, from the earlier guidance of $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion and $395 million to $415 million, respectively. The Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook excludes approximately $15 million to $20 million of estimated one-time stand-up costs related to the implementation of its own enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and the relocation of certain administrative and research & development personnel to Versum sites.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Versum Materials' stock was slightly up 0.49%, ending the trading session at $37.20.

Volume traded for the day: 506.51 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 4.35%; and past twelve-month period - up 19.35%

After yesterday's close, Versum Materials' market cap was at $4.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.54.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry.

