Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Titan Machinery Announces Strategic Alliance with Farmers Edge; Set to Bring Precision Digital Solutions to Farmers

Stock Monitor: Lawson Products Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TITN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 28, 2018, the Company, which is a leading organization that owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe, announced a strategic alliance that would bring Farmers Edge precision digital solutions to growers across Titan Machinery's footprint. Under the terms of the agreement, the two Companies would collaborate to further integrate and enhance equipment management capabilities within the Farmers Edge platform to deliver enhanced cost savings, productivity, and simplicity to farmers. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Titan Machinery. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LAWS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Titan Machinery most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TITN

The Announcement

Titan Machinery stated that the food and agriculture chain was one of the most promising industries in which big data could bring about a transformational change. According to the Company, Farmers Edge was intensely dedicated to advancing the implementation of machine learning and data analytics to deliver to both growers and agricultural professionals, the information required to assist in decision-making. Farmers Edge, according to Titan Machinery, would connect industries and break barriers in agriculture by forging new relationships that would showcase the value of field-centric and integrated data management.

Farmers Edge views this acquisition as a step to advance beyond a distribution agreement to the full integration of field and equipment data. Equipment, according to the Company, was central to decision agriculture and now, owing to the combination of data and expertise with Titan Machinery, it would enable customers to have the right information to operate their machines more productively with the ability to immediately identify and correct performance and health issues.

Titan Machinery viewed the announcement as a step to integrate daily satellite imagery, reliable machine connectivity, field-centric weather, and other data feed FarmCommand - an integrated farm management platform, to deliver farmers quick insights into the factors impacting their crop and equipment, regardless of the brand. The Company further stated that Farmers Edge had trained technicians and agronomists across its territory to collaborate with its Precision Experts to install, train, optimize, and deliver ongoing field support to its customers.

Farmers Edge Decision Agriculture Portfolio

On February 18, 2018, Farmers Edge announced an agreement with PartnerRe Ltd, to enable insurers to close the insurers' gap among farmers across all continents. The exclusive four-year agreement between the two Companies would bring together precision farming technology and agriculture insurance in a deal that would fundamentally advance the $5 trillion global food and agriculture industry.

Company Growth Prospects

On November 30, 2017, Titan Machinery announced its Q3 FY18 results for the three-month period ended October 31, 2017. The Company reported net revenues of $330.3 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $332.3 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's equipment sales were $216 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $212.2 million in Q3 FY17. Titan Machinery stated that it expects that cash flow generation from operations, combined with its strong balance sheet, would position it to take advantage of strategic opportunities and drive long-term profitability in FY19.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Titan Machinery's stock declined 2.71%, ending the trading session at $19.40.

Volume traded for the day: 165.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 22.86%; previous six-month period - up 23.25%; and past twelve-month period - up 34.26%

After yesterday's close, Titan Machinery's market cap was at $421.17 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors