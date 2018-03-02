London's FTSE 100 was down 1.3% to 7,082.13 in afternoon trade on Friday, as investors worried that US President Trump may have sparked a trade war and digested a Brexit speech by UK PM Theresa May. Rentokil was the standout gainer after falling sharply in the previous session on the back of its full-year results. South African packaging and paper group, Mondi, was on the front foot after saying it will pay out a bumper special dividend on top of its healthy payout for last year as it reported ...

