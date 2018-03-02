Rapid response deep cleaning and emergency decontamination services provider REACT Group announced on Friday that its subsidiary, REACT Specialist Cleaning, has signed an additional service contract with a major facilities company for the provision of deep cleaning services for an unnamed major London hospital - the same hospital as the initial contract announced on 11 September last year. The AIM-traded firm said the contract was for a period of 18 months, and covered both deep cleaning and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...