Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2018) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is over-subscribed for its non-brokered private placement, previously announced March 1, 2018. Accordingly, the Company will be increasing its private placement such that it now proposes to sell and issue up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.30/unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Each unit will be comprised of one share and one half warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable into one common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.45 per share. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause should the common shares trade at a price of $0.70 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to carry out exploration programs, metallurgical test work, environmental and engineering studies on the Company's Carlin Vanadium Project and West Jerome property and for general working capital. The Company may pay a finder's fee of cash, to eligible persons, in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. There is no material fact or material change about Cornerstone that has not been generally disclosed. This financing is subject to TSXV approval.

About Cornerstone Metals Inc.

Cornerstone's objective is to advance exploration/development stage copper, precious and strategic minerals properties to production in the Americas. The Company's Management and Board Core Competence is in exploration, permitting, development, construction, and operation of mining projects.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County 22km by road (14 miles) from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and is comprised of 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 461 hectares (1,140 acres). The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit which is approximately 55m (180 feet) thick striking north-south over 1,860m (6,100ft) in length and dipping 5°-30° west averaging 760m (2,500ft) of down dip extent from surface. The deposit is locally exposed on surface, where it cuts topography, but mostly is found at shallow depths, commonly between 15-60m (50-200 ft) below surface.

Cornerstone also owns 100% (subject to 1.5% NSR) of the West Jerome property, near Jerome, Arizona, on the west side of Freeport McMoRan patented lands. The property, in a Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide camp, is a high-grade, massive sulfide target located 2.4 km south of the past-producing United Verde (32 million tons grading 4.4% copper, 1.5 oz/t silver and 0.04 oz/t gold). The West Jerome property has attractive untested drill targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

