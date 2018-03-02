Limbach Holdings, Inc.: Limbach Holdings to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) ("Limbach" or the "Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 7th at Noon PST / 3 PM EST. CEO Charlie Bacon, along with CFO John Jordan and Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions Matt Katz, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The presentation can be accessed at the following link:

http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26567

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Limbach's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/LMB

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is an integrated building systems provider, managing all components of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems, from system design and construction through performance and maintenance. The Company engineers, constructs, and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems in both new and existing buildings. Customers include building owners in the private, not-for-profit and public/government sectors. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA., Limbach operates from 10 strategically located business units throughout the United States, including Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Eastern Pennsylvania (Warrington, PA), New Jersey (South Brunswick), New England (Wilmington, MA), Ohio (Columbus and Athens, OH), Michigan (Pontiac and Lansing, MI), Southern California (Seal Beach, CA), and Mid-Atlantic (Laurel, MD). Our design engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Harper Building Systems, a Limbach Holdings, Inc. company, operates throughout Florida with offices in Tampa and Lake Mary, north of Orlando. Our approximately 1,700 employees strive to be the customer's 1st Choice in terms of the services provided, vertical markets and geographies served. Our commitment to safety, advanced technology, human development and reliable execution has enabled Limbach to attract and retain the industry's top leadership talent, skilled craftspeople, and professional management staff.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Senior Associate

(212) 836-9626 / jhellman@equityny.com

Or

Limbach Holdings, Inc.

John T. Jordan, Jr.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(301) 623-4799 / john.jordan@limbachinc.com

SOURCE: Limbach Holdings