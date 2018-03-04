Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in 2018 Canaccord Musculoskeletal Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced today that its management team will present at Canaccord's 2018 Musculoskeletal Conference on March 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Canaccord's annual conference will bring together industry participants that focus on orthopedics, biologics, imaging, robotic surgery, tissue sculpting, and regenerative tissue. Approximately 40 public and private companies are expected to present. The conference attracts some of the industry's most innovative businesses and helps connect them with institutional investors to discuss investment opportunities and sector trends.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference," said Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr., Dynatronics' CEO. "These meetings provide an opportunity to engage with a targeted portion of the investor community familiar with our market and to expand their understanding of our growth potential."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

