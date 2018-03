The last week of February 2018 finished closed on a market sell off. The Dow Jones dropped with more than 400 points on a Bearish outlook mostly driven by speculations on Trump's tariff. Most investors are wondering again if this is the end of the Bullish run in the stock market. We don't think so, at least not yet. The following 2 charts will clarify why. Nasdaq and tech Stocks: Charts show a Strong ...

