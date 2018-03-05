Interstate Hotels & Resorts Expands Footprint in Western Europe

ARLINGTON, Virginiaand LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Interstate Hotels & Resorts - a leading global hotel management company of franchised branded and independent hotels and resorts - announces the addition of 12 new hotels to its international portfolio, including the company's first entry into France. Interstate will manage the hotels under long-term agreements for owner, development and lease partner Borealis Hotel Group, a Dutch hotel company with continued expansion potential for the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and additional Western European countries.

"We voluntarily selected Interstate to manage our hotels because we look for strong partners that bring key core competencies and thus optimize the overall strength of the business,"said Bart van de Kamp, CEO of Borealis Hotel Group. "Importantly, Interstate has proven to be competent, owner-centric managers who think of the hotels as their own."

The properties - including the currently operating 314-key Ibis Budget Amsterdam City South and the 63-key Hotel Indigo The Hague-Palace Noordeinde with the other properties scheduled to open in 2018 and 2019 - contain 1,732 high quality, stylish select service midscale and upscale keys under IHG, Accor, Marriott and Hilton brand franchises in first-rate locations across The Netherlands, Belgium and France.

"Continental Europe continues to be a strategic growth area for Interstate, and we're delighted to broaden our managed portfolio with such an experienced, committed and passionate ownership, development and operating partner," said Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "As we execute on our global expansion strategy, we continue to enhance regional operations support in the region, backed by our leading proprietary platforms, strong industry relationships and focused financial stewardship, allowing us to deliver optimal results and superb guest experiences."

Aaron Greenman, Interstate's executive vice president of acquisitions and development for EMEA, added: "It is incredibly gratifying to work with a partner who has a great reputation and track record in the development and brand franchise communities, returning to us voluntarily after a positive first experience. Our success is based on our owners' success, and we take our commitment to deliver results with dedication as critical to delivering and developing the premier management services in the industry. We look forward to continuing to expand together in key markets in Western Europe."

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.co.uk and worldwide www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 550 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please www.InterstateHotels.co.uk and worldwide www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Borealis Hotel Group

The Borealis Hotel Group was founded in 1997 by Mr. Bart van de Kamp. The group specializes in the development, investment, operations and management of its hotels in Europe with a focus on major capital cities as well as airport locations across the continent. Depending on the nature of the project, Borealis can act as both a real estate investor and as a long-term leasee. With its multidisciplinary expertise, the group is able to act swiftly and efficiently, thereby offering stakeholders creative solutions and a unique combination of skills. Owning a successful track record in owning companies such as TVHG, The Conservatorium Hotel, The Radisson Airport Schiphol, Holiday Inn Amsterdam Airport and a host of others, Borealis has been involved in more than €2 billion worth of transactions since inception, working with well-known brands such as Hilton, Accor, IHG and Marriott.

