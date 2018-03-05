Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants is announcing that company management will participate at the following investors and scientific conferences in March in the US:

Implanet management will participate at the AAOS 2018 The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Conference to be held from Tuesday, March 6 to Saturday, March 10, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet will participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Laguna Niguel, CA, to be held from March 11-14. Mr. Lastennet will present on Tuesday, March 13 at 7:00 AM PT and will be available in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, attending the Conference.

Next financial press release: full-year 2017 results on Wednesday, March 14, 2018

About the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Founded in 1933, the Academy is the preeminent provider of musculoskeletal education to orthopaedic surgeons and others in the world. Its continuing medical education activities include a world-renowned Annual Meeting, multiple CME courses held around the country and at the Orthopaedic Learning Center, and various medical and scientific publications and electronic media materials.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH is an investment bank dedicated to the small-cap public market, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. The 30th Annual ROTH Conference is scheduled for March 11-14, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. The ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

CEO

investors@implanet.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Julie Coulot, Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 20 40

implanet@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau, Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

implanet@newcap.eu

or

AlphaBronze

US-Investor Relations

Pascal Nigen, Tel.: +1 917 385 21 60

implanet@alphabronze.net