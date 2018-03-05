Tallinn, 2018-03-05 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for February 2018



In February 2018 AS Tallink Grupp transported 622 283 passengers, which is a 4.9% decrease compared to February 2017. The number of cargo units increased by 7.0% to 28 793 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.8% to 67 677 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2018 were the following:



February 2018 February 2017 Change Passengers 622 283 654 048 -4.9% Finland - Sweden 163 554 202 266 -19.1% Estonia - Finland 334 181 334 101 0.0% Estonia - Sweden 73 994 72 601 1.9% Latvia - Sweden 50 554 45 080 12.1% Cargo Units 28 793 26 919 7.0% Finland - Sweden 4 625 6 172 -25.1% Estonia - Finland 18 965 16 566 14.5% Estonia - Sweden 3 921 3 438 14.0% Latvia - Sweden 1 282 743 72.5% Passenger Vehicles 67 677 69 614 -2.8% Finland - Sweden 4 594 6 900 -33.4% Estonia - Finland 54 694 55 320 -1.1% Estonia - Sweden 4 178 4 124 1.3% Latvia - Sweden 4 211 3 270 28.8%



The following operational factors influenced the development in February 2018:



FINLAND - SWEDEN



Cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on Turku-Stockholm route due to scheduled maintenance.



