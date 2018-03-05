Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineer services assignment for Rabigh-Jeddah-Makkah Water Transmission System, Saudi Arabia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 5 March 2018 at 10 am (CET)

The Saline Water Conversion Company (SWCC) has awarded Pöyry with the owner's engineer services assignment for the Rabigh-Jeddah-Makkah Water Transmission System in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Rabigh-Jeddah-Makkah Al-Mukarramah Water Transmission System is one of the largest transport systems for drinking water. The project accounts for the rapidly increasing demand of the metropolitan areas Jeddah and Makkah located in the western area of Saudi Arabia.

Pöyry's scope includes Review of Contractor's Engineering Services and Supervision of Construction, Erection and Commissioning.

"Pöyry has a long-standing relationship with SWCC going back more than 30 years. As one of the world's leading power engineering companies, Pöyry is proud to support SWCC in this important and vital project that will transport the required water needs to the people of Jeddah and Makkah," says Ari Asikainen, Pöyry's Head of Thermal Power and Renewable Energy in the Middle East.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2018.

Did you know? Pöyry provides services at Ras Al Khair - the largest combined power and desalination plant in the world - converting more than 1 billion litres of seawater into potable water each day.

