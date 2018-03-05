sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,24 Euro		-0,31
-3,25 %
WKN: A1CWWN ISIN: IM00B5VQMV65 Ticker-Symbol: 6GI 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GVC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GVC HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,517
9,76
11:37
9,57
9,67
11:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GVC HOLDINGS PLC
GVC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GVC HOLDINGS PLC9,24-3,25 %