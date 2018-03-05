Aabenraa, Denmark, 2018-03-05 11:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent election of staff to the Bank's Board of Directors resulted in the following four individuals being elected for the coming four-year period:



-- Jarl Oxlund (re-elected), Chairman of Sydbank Kreds and a Sydbank employee for 31 years -- Jørn Krogh Sørensen (new member), Senior Credit Consultant, Aabenraa Region and a Sydbank employee for 33 years -- Carsten Andersen (new member), Account Manager, Corporate Clients, Aabenraa Region and a Sydbank employee for 14 years -- Kim Holmer (new member), Vice Chairman of Sydbank Kreds and a Sydbank employee for 21 years.



The following substitutes have been elected:



-- Ulla Spaabæk (re-elected), Member of Sydbank Kreds and a Sydbank employee for 11 years -- Mette Wollesen Petersen (new member), Member of Sydbank Kreds and a Sydbank employee for 12 years.



The terms of office of the newly elected employee representatives will take effect following Sydbank's AGM on 14 March 2018.



