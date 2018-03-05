Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Merck to Present Data from Studies of Investigational HIV Therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2018

Stock Monitor: Aerie Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Merck scientists will also present data from experiments investigating the mechanisms of formation and maintenance of HIV reservoirs and the impact of HIV persistence in the gut on immune recovery during antiretroviral therapy.

Data on Subgroup Analysis from Phase 3 Study of Doravirine/Lamivudine/TDF in HIV-1

Presentations at CROI 2018 will include Week-48 subgroup analysis from the pivotal Phase-3 DRIVE-AHEAD trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of doravirine (DOR), lamivudine (3TC) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) in a once-daily fixed-dose combination single tablet as a complete regimen (DOR/3TC/TDF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. Additionally, results from a Phase-1 study evaluating MK-8591 that potentially inhibits HIV reverse transcriptase through multiple mechanisms will be presented in a late breaking abstract session.

FDA Accepted NDA for Doravirine for Treatment of HIV-1 Infection

On January 08, 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review two New Drug Applications (NDAs) for doravirine for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. The NDAs included data for doravirine as a once-daily tablet for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents, and for use of doravirine with lamivudine (3TC) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) in a once-daily fixed-dose combination single tablet as a complete regimen (DOR/3TC/TDF). The FDA had set a target action date of October 23, 2018, for both applications under the PDUFA.

Merck's Commitment to HIV/AIDS

In the mid-1980s, Merck began its clinical HIV research. The Company's scientists were among the first to discover and develop medicines for the treatment of HIV. Since the first HIV products became available nearly two decades ago, the Company has worked to expand access to its medicines, build healthcare infrastructure, and address health and development challenges around the world. Merck maintains longstanding efforts to deliver its medicines to those who need it most, including differential pricing, voluntary licensing, public-private partnerships, philanthropic programs, and continued research and development efforts in HIV. The Merck Foundation has contributed more than $122 million over the past 15 years to help address barriers to HIV care across the globe.

What is HIV/AIDS?

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a lentivirus that causes HIV infection and over time acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). AIDS is a condition in humans in which progressive failure of the immune system allows life-threatening opportunistic infections and cancers to thrive. Without treatment, average survival time after infection with HIV is estimated to be 9 to 11 years, depending on the HIV subtype. In most cases, HIV is a sexually transmitted infection and occurs by contact with or transfer of blood, pre-ejaculate, semen, and vaginal fluids. Non-sexual transmission can occur from an infected mother to her infant through breast milk.

About Doravirine (MK-1439, DOR)

Doravirine is an investigational NNRTI being evaluated by Merck for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. DOR is being evaluated in several ongoing clinical trials both as a once-daily single-entity tablet in combination with other antiretroviral agents in a tailored regimen, and as a once-daily fixed-dose combination (DOR/3TC/TDF) in a complete single tablet regimen.

About MK-8591

MK-8591 is Merck's NRTTI, currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of HIV infection. Preclinical evidence indicates that MK-8591 inhibits HIV reverse transcriptase through multiple mechanisms that are different from any approved anti-HIV medicines, including traditional nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs). MK-8591 is being evaluated in a 3-part Phase-2b dose-ranging trial, DRIVE2SIMPLIFY, a study of MK-8591 in combination with doravirine.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is a leading global biopharmaceutical company that brings forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, the Company through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, works with customers and operate in more than 140 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Merck's stock rose 1.23%, ending the trading session at $54.36.

Volume traded for the day: 8.90 million shares.

After last Friday's close, Merck's market cap was at $147.59 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

