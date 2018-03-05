sprite-preloader
05.03.2018 | 13:31
SKF Annual Report 2017 Published

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AB SKF has now published its Annual Report 2017. The report focuses on how SKF creates value for customers, investors and other stakeholders and includes comprehensive financial and sustainability disclosures.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: "2017 was a good year for SKF, with strong demand in all main markets. During the year, we improved our profitability, delivered a solid cash flow and reduced our net debt. We launched many new innovations and increased our investments in automation and in research and development. We are well positioned for the future."

The SKF Annual Report 2017 is available at www.skf.com/investors.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press:
Theo Kjellberg,
Director,
Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576,
mobile: +46-725-776576,
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

Investor Relations:
Patrik Stenberg,
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-annual-report-2017-published,c2464685

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2464685/800692.pdf

AB SKF Annual Report 2017


© 2018 PR Newswire