SKF Annual Report 2017 Published

AB SKF has now published its Annual Report 2017. The report focuses on how SKF creates value for customers, investors and other stakeholders and includes comprehensive financial and sustainability disclosures.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: "2017 was a good year for SKF, with strong demand in all main markets. During the year, we improved our profitability, delivered a solid cash flow and reduced our net debt. We launched many new innovations and increased our investments in automation and in research and development. We are well positioned for the future."

