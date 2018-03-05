BNK Petroleum Inc. Drills WLC 14-2h Well Under Budget; Glenn 16-2h Well Fracture Stimulation Commences This Week

CAMARILLO, California, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company") (TSX:BKX) is pleased to announce that the Company has drilled and set casing on the WLC14-2H well and expects to begin fracture stimulation on the Glenn 16-2H well this week in the Company's Tishomingo Field located in the SCOOP area of Oklahoma.

The WLC 14-2H well, which is located two miles east of the Company's Glenn 16-2H well, was drilled and cased in 22 days, under budget. The drilling rig has been released.

Fracture stimulation equipment is scheduled to begin setup on the Glenn 16-2H location tomorrow, with stimulation operations scheduled to start later this week.

Wolf Regener, President and CEO commented "I am thrilled that our team was able to safely drill both the Glenn 16-2H and the WLC 14-2H wells under-budget and so quickly. The hydrocarbon shows recorded while drilling the lateral for both these wells look comparable to our best wells. The WLC 14-2H well location is on our easterly acreage, where our third party reservoir engineers have not yet attributed any reserves. We believe both of these wells will continue to increase our reserves and cash flow and demonstrate the repeatability of our results."

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on finding and exploiting large, predominately unconventional oil and gas resource plays. Through various affiliates and subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties and concessions in the United States. Additionally, the Company is utilizing its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional unconventional projects. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQX under the stock symbol BNKPF.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

