United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Progress On the Gold/Silver Leach Circuit in Mexico

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC") (NYSE American: UAMY) reported progress on the construction of the cyanide leach plant for the Los Juarez gold-silver-antimony deposit in Queretaro, Mexico. At the Puerto Blanco mill site in Guanajuato where the ore will be milled, all vegetation has been removed in the area of the tailings pond, and a dozer has begun to shape the pond area for a plastic membrane. The location of the leach plant has been prepared for the concrete floor. The carbon circuit which collects the gold and silver will be placed in the back of the 400-ton floatation mill (see photos).



Dozer in the tailings pond.



Carbon circuit floor.

Cyanide testing of the mill tailings has indicated excellent recoveries of the precious metals, and the antimony recovery has been approximately 70% but it is expected to increase at lower depths. The estimated recovery of the values after the caustic leach and cyanide circuit of the tailings is as follows:

Metal Assay Recovery Value Value /mt Gold 0.035 opmt 90% $1,330/oz $41.90 Silver 3.27 opmt 90% $16.50/oz $48.56 Antimony 0.652% 70% $3.946/lb $39.70 Total $130.16

After the successful testing of the leach circuit, the production will be ramped up to the 100 ton per day mill capacity.

Thereafter, work will continue on the 400 ton per day mill. The floor and foundation for the mill are completed. The flotation machines are already there and partially installed, and the ore bin has been installed (see photos). The same leach circuit can be expanded to accommodate the 400 ton per day mill at a minimal expense.



400 ton per day mill ore bin.



400 ton per day ball mill foundation.



Floatation machines in the 400 ton per day mill.

Estimated sales for the month of February 2018 were as follows:

Antimony pounds 105,162 Zeolite short tons 1,038

Commodity prices for February were as follows:

Commodity Quote 1 February 18 28 February 18 Change Antimony metal pounds Rotterdam $3.798/pound

$8,375/mt $3.946/pound

$8,700 3.88%+

CEO John Lawrence said, "We are excited about the potential cash flow from the pilot-leach plant for Los Juarez and even more excited about the potential cash flow from the 400 ton per day mill. Presently our new antimony supply agreement and BRZ zeolite sales are helping to fund the leach plant. We expect to announce our progress on several additional strategic and financial opportunities that do not involve dilution of any kind."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite, and antimony.

