The Ascom Healthcare Platform bridges information gaps to optimize digital workflows and meet the demands of clinical care

BAAR, Switzerland, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflows, announces today in Las Vegas at HIMSS, Booth #4212, a new approach to delivering optimized digital clinical information flows with the Ascom Healthcare Platform. Delivering integrated and orchestrated clinical workflow solutions, the Ascom Healthcare Platform closes digital information gaps between devices, hospital systems and clinical care teams to extend the reach of critical information across points of care and enable informed, timely clinical decisions.

In today's clinical environments data is everywhere, but timely access to contextually relevant, digital information is still a challenge. Take an ICU patient, for example. In a single day, one ICU patient can generate up to 2,000 data points [1]. But data is just the starting point, clinicians need actionable insight for responsive patient care.

"The Ascom Healthcare Platform addresses the complexity of clinical care. Designed as an open and technology agnostic solution, the Platform takes a multi-dimensional approach to clinical workflows and digital information flows. By creating interoperability between existing medical devices, healthcare information systems and care management solutions, clinical care information becomes more insightful, accessible and actionable. And the benefits are tangible, including fewer instances of miscommunication, preventing double documentation errors, improving patient response time and increasing time available for patient care," comments Francis Schmeer, Ascom EVP Marketing & Business Development.

The Ascom Healthcare Platform is a distinct approach to delivering workflow digitization, workflow optimization as well as analytics and smart data.

Consulting teams work with hospitals to provide customized, interoperable, modular and scalable solutions from design, to implementation, integration and support.

Workflow Orchestration solutions streamline, filter and prioritize alerts and task notifications while extending the flow of information to mobile clinical care teams for more responsive and informed care communication and collaboration.

Analytics and smart data applications add and enable delivery of structure and clinical context to information, helping clinicians and care teams coordinate care to address patient needs.

Together with Ascom's solution leadership in clinical orchestration software and applications from Digistat and Unite; Patient Response and Workflow Systems from Telligence and Mobility from the Myco smart device portfolio, the Ascom Healthcare Platform enables optimized clinical workflows from simple to complex. Across general wards, operating rooms and ICUs, Ascom enables care team coordination and collaboration; bedside vital signs registration; early warning scores, ICU central monitoring; medical asset management; operating room patient management systems and more.

"The Ascom Healthcare Platform is the realization of a powerful vision, where digital clinical information is connected, optimized and accessible to clinicians, from the point of care to anywhere. Because the challenges around clinical data are vast and complex, we set out to bring together mobile clinical workflow technology and solutions to create a dynamic proposition that is both powerful and flexible. As we continue to innovate, the platform expands upon our market leadership in mobile workflows by bridging gaps and unlocking the full value of digital clinical information across points of care from general wards to operating rooms and Intensive Care Units and across care teams, when and where they need it most," says Holger Cordes, CEO of Ascom.

