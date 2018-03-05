The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) published on March 5, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Swedish Match has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 11, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.40 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of SEK 9.20 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 12, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Swedish Match (SWMA).



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667079