sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,18 Euro		-0,10
-4,39 %
WKN: A117XM ISIN: GB00BN7ZCY67 Ticker-Symbol: 2EM 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ERGOMED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERGOMED PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERGOMED PLC
ERGOMED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERGOMED PLC2,18-4,39 %