Pharmaceutical services and drug development company Ergomed announced on Monday that it expects its adjusted earnings to be lower than the market consensus. Despite forecasts for full-year top line growth of 21% to £47m, Ergomed said in a statement that foreign exchange losses related to assets and liabilities would see its bottom line fall £900,000 short of the market consensus. Revenue growth was driven by a 68% jump in sales at its Drug Safety & Medical Information services arm, a part of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...