VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/05/18 -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE: MMY)(FRANKFURT: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has commenced an infill and extension drilling program at the Peranggih Gold Prospect ("the 2018 drilling program"), located approximately 10 km North of the Selinsing Gold Mine (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Location of the Peranggih Area in relation to Selinsing Property and gold plant is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure1_1107406.jpg

The 2018 drilling program is designed to follow up a recently completed 5m x 5m close spaced RAB drilling program at an historic mining site ("the 2017 drilling program"), of which encouraging drill results were announced in November 2017. The 2017 drilling program has successfully delineated a zone of higher grade gold material at Peranggih North area by testing 150m strike length x 80m width of the mineralization.

The 2018 drilling program includes 700m Diamond Drilling (DD) from 16 drill holes infill drilling and 2,800m Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling from 52 drill holes extension drilling. All designed exploration drill holes are inclined and dipping 60 degrees to the west (azimuth 270 degrees), aiming to intercept the mineralization as close as possible of a perpendicular intercept. Drill depths are ranging from 20m to 90m.

The infill drilling with spacing of 20m x 20m to 20m x 40m, or locally 10m x 10m in an identified high grade gold area, is designed to further test strike and down dip extensions of the identified high grade mineralization at Peranggih North, to test continuity of the mineralization, and to verify extension down dip and along the strike for other zones being trenched and drilled previously including Peranggih South, North 114 and NW. The location of the planned drill holes in relation to the four zones is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Location of the planned drilling for Peranggih in relation to the four mineralization zones is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Figure2_1107406.jpg

Through these detailing works, the in-fill drilling is targeting to delineate Indicated Resources at the areas where the initial internal interpretation has been completed based on sparse regional drilling and trenching.

The extension drilling with spacing of 50m x 100m is planned to understand mineralization structure and to identify regional exploration targets on and between the four areas within the same Peranggih oxide system based on previous exploration work.

Results from the current drill program will be progressively announced as assays are received and the continuity of the mineralization is interpreted.

The Peranggih Prospect has been identified as a new Gold Field that has the potential to host a significant mineralized hydrothermal breccia system. It has 1.2 km strike length with width varying from 25m to 50m, and depth from 40m to 70m. The mineralization occurs in the same regional shearing structure hosting Selinsing and Buffalo Reef deposits.

Roger Stangler, Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, MEng, MAusIMM, MAIG, has prepared, reviewed, supervised the preparation and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release as a Qualified Person under NI43-101 standards.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX VENTURE: MMY)(FRANKFURT: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper-Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 190 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

