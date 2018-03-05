Creditors will allow Solarworld Americas to borrow more than $5 million. This should bring operations up to full capacity in the coming months.Solarworld Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG, has received a green light from its creditors for another $5 million loan. The funds will be used, the company said, to finance current operations. The company added it aims at fully utilizing its production capacity by the third quarter, and to hire around 200 new employees. The company, which currently employs about 300 people, said it expects to return to profitability ...

