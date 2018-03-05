The "Global Aircraft Engine Electrical Wiring Harnesses and Cable Assembly Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of CFRP-based electrical harness bracket.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for procurement of newer generation aircraft. Many commercial aircraft OEMs are involved in developing new generation aircraft that offer higher fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The improving economy has led to an increase in the disposable income of individuals in countries like China, India, Russia, and the US. Thus, the demand for air travel is expected to double over the next twenty years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delays in engine delivery. The significant costs involved in the initial stages of production pose certain challenges for engine OEMs that are investing substantially in the development of new and efficient engines in the market. Pratt Whitney, one of the major engine manufacturers, sustained a decline in engine delivery in 2016 due to the higher production cost of its geared turbofan (GTF) engines. The company initially aimed to deliver 200 units of engines in 2016. However, disruptions in its production process had led to a drop of 50 engine units. In the initial quarter of 2016, the company sustained production costs of around $10 million for manufacturing each unit of its GTF engine, which was formerly estimated at around $2 million per unit.

Key Vendors

AMETEK

GKN

Nexans

Safran

Zodiac Aerospace

Other Prominent Vendors

AeroFlite

CarlisleIT

Co-Operative Industries Aerospace Defense

TE Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers and Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k2hbnv/global_aircraft?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005747/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Wire and Cables, Aircraft Parts