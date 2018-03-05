The "Global Commercial Aircraft Catalytic Ozone Converter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global commercial aircraft catalytic ozone converter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of fault detection system for catalytic ozone converter. A catalytic ozone converter has a radiator or a heat exchanger and a catalyst that converts the ozone to oxygen. The conversion efficiency of a catalyst decreases with time. For instance, any airborne particulate matter can mask the catalyst surface over time and can prevent the air to come in contact with the catalyst, thereby reducing the conversion efficiency of the converter.

One of the major drivers for this market is the increased production and procurement of new aircraft. Commercial aircraft OEMs are actively involved in the development of newer-generation aircraft that have enhanced fuel-efficient features. Aircraft cruising altitudes above 40,000 feet can save a significant amount of fuel as the resistance offered by air at higher altitudes is very less. The demand for highly fuel-efficient aircraft will likely double in the upcoming 20 years. This is mainly due to the increase in the passenger traffic in the developing countries in APAC and EMEA. The year-over-year increase in air traffic has also essentialized the induction of new aircraft to facilitate the growing demand.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is delays in aircraft delivery. The aviation industry is exhibiting constant growth through the use of numerous technological advancements and enhanced systems. However, this has developed a pressure on manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies to keep pace with the increasing demand and quality, budget constraints, and rapid delivery times.

Key Vendors

BASF

Honeywell International

MSM Aerospace Fabricators

RSA Engineered Products

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers and Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

