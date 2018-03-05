Sompo International Announces New European Specialty Insurance Operation

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it will launch a new European specialty insurance underwriting operation initially focused on management liability, professional indemnity and financial institutions lines of business. Mr. Thomas Mannsdorfer, Executive Vice President, will lead the new team, which will partner with brokers across Continental Europe. He is joined by Mr. Mathieu Borneuf, Senior Vice President, who along with Mr. Mannsdorfer, has extensive professional lines underwriting experience and first-hand knowledge gained from working in several European markets. Messrs. Mannsdorfer and Borneuf will be located in Barcelona.

Graham Evans, CEO of London Market Insurance, commented, "We are excited to build out our underwriting capabilities in Continental Europe under Thomas and Mathieu and plan to introduce several additional professional lines products and underwriters to the new operation over the next few months. The new team will work closely with our established London Market Insurance operation to offer a full suite of products to our international clients underwritten through both our company platform and Lloyd's syndicate."

Jack Kuhn, CEO of Global Insurance, commented, "Europe is a key area of growth for Sompo International and we continue to build a strategic presence on the continent. As we add specialty underwriting talent, we will be able to more effectively deliver a broader range of products to clients in these markets. Local presence and a distributed producer network will be critical to successful growth, especially as we plan for the post-Brexit environment."

Mr. Mannsdorfer joined Sompo International from ANV Global Services, a specialty lines provider in London and Barcelona, for which he served six years as Director, M&A Insurance and more recently also as CUO International. His prior European underwriting experience focused on Professional and Financial Lines products and product development. He held various roles at HCC Global, AIG, and Allianz in Spain, France and Switzerland. Mr. Mannsdorfer holds a doctor's degree from the University of Fribourg (Switzerland), a LL.M. degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, and is a licensed Attorney-at-Law in Switzerland.

Mr. Borneuf joined Sompo International in January 2018 from Navigators where he established and was Head of Management and Professional Liability for Continental Europe as well as Paris Branch Manager since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Borneuf held a similar role at Torus Insurance, after joining that company in 2010 as Head of Management Liability. Previously, he held various roles at Marsh Paris, AIG Australia and AIG Europe. Mr. Borneuf started his career as a professional lines underwriter at AIG after receiving a Master's Degree in Private Law from the University of Paris II and a Post Graduate Diploma in Insurance from the Sorbonne.

About Sompo International

Sompo International is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy, and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International's headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CVdNlckC5zGeMVk9sI5Ixu8XJ8DVYxAtzKNOEBKC4NxAOZP7Sb1oiK5iLB49eyOKgWzID_f-R9aryzqPHOi1PU8EoIXc_7sQaBJ_z6tGpo4=).

