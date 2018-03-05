Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and 10 large Japanese companies, representing several industries and finance, announce the creation of the "Japan H 2 Mobility" consortium for the purpose of accelerating the deployment in Japan of hydrogen stations and fuel cell electric vehicles. The 11 founding companies will contribute, in connection with the stated ambition of the Japanese government,1 to the development of a large-scale hydrogen infrastructure in order to build a network of 320 stations by 2025, and 900 by 2030.

Today, there are about 100 stations already in operation in Japan. Initially, the 11 member companies of the "Japan H 2 Mobility" consortium will target to provide 80 new hydrogen stations, over the next four years, which will serve to recharge a fleet of nearly 40,000 hydrogen-powered electric cars.Air Liquide for its part will install and operate around twenty stations by 2021

Hydrogen is an alternative solution for addressing the challenge of clean transportation and thus contributing to the improvement in air quality. Used in a fuel cell, hydrogen combines with the oxygen in air to produce electricity, with water as the only by-product. Air Liquide masters the entire hydrogen supply chain, from production and storage to distribution and the development of applications for end users. To date, the Group has designed and installed 100 hydrogen stations around the world

François Darchis, Senior Vice President and member of the Air Liquide Executive Committee, supervising Innovation, commented: "We look forward to accompanying Japan, a country where we have been present for more than a century, in its "towards a hydrogen society" strategy. Our commitment to the "Japan H 2 Mobility" consortium is in line with our actions to support the hydrogen energy. This alliance, which brings financial investors together for the first time alongside infrastructure developers and car manufacturers, is contributing to the construction of a sustainable business model for hydrogen, crucial for ensuring the successful transition to a carbon-free society."

Japan H 2 Mobility

The "Japan H 2 Mobility" (JHyM) Consortium is composed of the following 11 companies: Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., JXTG Nippon Oil Energy Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., Toho Gas Co. Ltd., Air Liquide Japan Ltd., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Development Bank of Japan Inc. The objective of JHyM is to attract new investors and station operators to support the development of a network of hydrogen stations in Japan.

Air Liquide in Japan

Established in 1907, Air Liquide in Japan today serves around 35,000 customers and patients across the country, thanks to its 2,000 employees. Very present in Electronics, the Group recently extended its Healthcare activity. Regarding Innovation, Air Liquide has a Research Technology Center in Tsukuba (near Tokyo) and an Engineering Center in Kobe. Japan serves as a technology research base for Air Liquide in Asia and beyond.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

1 Pursuant to the strategic roadmap presented by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on March 22, 2016.

www.airliquide.com

