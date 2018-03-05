A speech from the Bank of England's Andy Haldane should liven up what is looking like a fairly quiet Tuesday on the financial calendar after corporate updates from the likes of Ashtead, Just Eat and McCarthy & Stone. Overnight the British Retail Consortium will publish its latest report on high street sales, where the market is expecting growth in retail sales values of 0.4% for February after a 0.6% rise the month before, as cold weather was likely to have hit demand for spring clothing. BoE ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...