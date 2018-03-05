West Africa-focussed diamond development company Stellar Diamonds announced its unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December on Monday - a period in which it completed a placing of £0.33m and an oversubscribed open offer raising £0.2m. The AIM-traded firm made nil revenue during the period, as it had in prior periods, and saw its loss before tax widen to $0.94m from $0.66m a year earlier. It did successfully dispose of its Guinea assets for gross proceeds of $1.25m during the ...

