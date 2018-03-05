Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:RCF) announces that it filed its 2017 Registration Document (Document de référence) with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 2, 2018 under the number D.18-0095.

The 2017 Registration Document includes the following documents:

The 2017 financial report;

The report on corporate governance;

The description of the share repurchase program.

The French version of the Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Teleperformance website at: www.teleperformance.com under the section "Investor Relations".

The English translation of this Registration Document will be made available on the Company's website soon.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005931/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance