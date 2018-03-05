Competing against 5 other champions from around the world, Chef Christophe Scheller from Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome was named the first global winner of Hyatt's fifth-annual cooking competition

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the winner of the fifth-annual The Good Taste Series competition, a now-global culinary competition that celebrates Hyatt's culinary talent and global cuisine.Sous Chef Christophe Scheller of Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome was named the winner by a panel of judges comprised of respected food and hospitality industry leaders, including Hyatt President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hoplamazian. The culinary competition took place on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Resort in Mexico's Riviera Maya, and challenged six chefs on a global stage representing three regions: the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and ASPAC (Asia Pacific). Since 2014, The Good Taste Series competition has recognized Hyatt's culinary talent in the Americas region, but now in its fifth year the competition has expanded globally.

"We are extremely proud of Chef Christophe Scheller from Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome, as well as all of our talented competitors, who proudly represented the superior culinary artistry of Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world," said Colleen Kareti, vice president, operations Americas, Hyatt. "The Good Taste Series supports our efforts to create a world of understanding through cultural exchange and food.This annual competition, which has grown from a regional competition to a global stage, recognizes and further develops our culinary talent, while reinforcing Hyatt's commitment to food and beverage excellence."

The Good Taste Series global finals required the six competing chefs to prepare two dishes incorporating four out of five of the items from a mystery box that was revealed two days prior to the competition. The mystery items included: short rib, duck, red snapper, quinoa, and chilies. Each plate was judged on taste, presentation, technique and authenticity. These six global competitors were winners of their respective The Good Taste Series regional competitions held in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The six competing chefs were:

Americas

Joaquin Estolano, Andaz West Hollywood

Hunter Keels, Hyatt Regency Atlanta

EMEA

Christophe Scheller, Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome

Jonas Wuestner, Hyatt Regency Cologne

ASPAC

Jack Jia, Park Hyatt Beijing

Tomoya Sugizaki, Park Hyatt Tokyo

At the global finals, Chef Hunter Keels from Hyatt Regency Atlanta was awarded the bronze medal, Chef Joaquin Estolano from Andaz West Hollywood received the silver medal and ultimately, Chef Christophe Scheller from Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome earned the gold medal and received a cash prize for winning the global competition.

The Good Taste Series further brings to life Hyatt's purpose to care for people so they can be their best, as well as the company's rich legacy of food and beverage excellence. For such an occasion, a respected panel of judges was assembled, including:

Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Fabio Viviani, Restaurateur and Culinary Personality

Chef Helmut Holzer, Global Master Chef

Fabiana Santana, Culinary Journalist

Molly Tavoletti, Lifestyle Photographer

Nick Neves, Private Chef and Culinary Blogger

The Good Taste Series culinary challenge took place at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Resort and brought together the six competing chefs, additional Hyatt chefs and culinary executives, local and international media, and the following corporate sponsors of the event: Hormel, PepsiCo, Ken's Foods, Sugar Foods, ATK Foods, Avendra, Ecolab, General Mills, and Oneida. Next year's global finals will be hosted in ASPAC.

