Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, has been selected by Korea Telecom (KT) Corporation to provide its On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) solution and embedded SIM (eSIM) to deliver out-of-box connectivity to its Industrial IoT customers. This will enable the largest South Korean telecommunications provider to support all cars equipped with pre-embedded eSIM complete flexibility over subscription management, regardless of their country of origin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005599/en/

Connected car equipped with eSIM (Photo: Gemalto)

Gemalto hosts and maintains the IOT connectivity solution in its certified data center. It is compliant with the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning specifications and it integrates with KT's connected car platform called GiGA drive.

By combining the Gemalto's remote subscription management solution with its eSIM, KT will be able to allow automobile manufacturers to provide in-vehicle connected services through GiGA drive and a single SIM, which can be remotely provisioned with the profile of a mobile operator once the car is shipped or at the end of a contract.

"Gemalto's solutions will help strengthen our partnerships with 13 major automotive brands in 6 major countries to drive the adoption of our GiGA drive platform, as well as open doors for us to actively participate in upcoming connected car programs around the world," said Mr. Kangrim Choi, vice president Head of Connected Car Business, KT. "Gemalto is a natural choice for us given its proven track record for its GSMA-certified solution. We believe that its out-of-box connectivity for IoT devices and our recent win to provide the 5G network powering the driverless shuttle at the Pangyo Zero City in South Korea will help us attain our goal of being a market leader in the new connected car era,"

"Adoption of eSIM and ODC will continue to grow as more OEMs use them to ensure that their connected devices deliver seamless connectivity while enabling convenience and new mobility services," said Sashidhar Thothadri, senior vice president, Mobile Services IOT Asia

Gemalto. "We hope this collaboration will offer insights for OEMs and other mobile network operators to adopt such technology to drive the success of the Internet of Things."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

About KT

Established as Korea Telecom in 1981, KT has been Korea's largest comprehensive communications operator. Expanding 4.5 million fixed lines to 20 million in just 12 years, KT introduced universal telephone service to every citizen of Korea, leading the development and advancement of communication services.

KT is identifying and cultivating ICT convergence services in diverse industries through GiGA-class wire wireless network infrastructure and cutting-edge information and communication technology.

KT has been leading the connected car business in Korea as a dominant connectivity provider and is expanding its investment into the In-Vehicle Infotainment services for global automotive OEMs.

As Korea's innovative technology company, KT leads 4th industrial revolution with first introducing 5G broad-scale trial service in 2018. KT also keep bring essential products and services to customers to be No.1 ICT company and people's company.

