IFRS 15, Revenue Growth Requirements Fueling Strong Customer Demand for Leading SPM solutions

Xactly, a leading provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, has opened a new EU datacenter to support its rapid customer growth. As competitive and financial pressures accelerate and new regulations such as IFRS 15 come online, companies have never been more focused on driving intelligent planning and execution across the sales lifecycle. To meet these requirements, EU companies are rapidly adopting Xactly's complete, enterprise-grade sales performance management (SPM) suite, including sales and territory planning, quota management, incentive management, analytics, and big data intelligence.

"Xactly is unwavering in our commitment to serving customers no matter where they reside," said Ron Rasmussen, chief technology and product officer of Xactly. "We have seen tremendous growth in our EU business over the past several years and it continues to accelerate. The new datacenter will enable us to provide better service to our customers in region, as well as those that are managing compensation globally."

Xactly continues to grow at a record pace, adding new customers across the globe. The EU datacenter expands the company's international footprint and adds additional capacity to support its customers worldwide. In addition, it also meets the unique needs of those EU customers with specific data sovereignty, security, and residency requirements.

Xactly's market-leading sales performance management solutions and powerful analytics capabilities enable enterprises to simplify sales resource planning, as well as to design and manage incentive compensation programs that improve operational efficiency, optimize selling behavior and reduce risk. Xactly also offers the industry's only empirical incentive compensation big data set combined with predictive analytics, Xactly Insights, empowering customers to execute more intelligent, impactful compensation programs.

Join us at CompCloud on the Road in London, April 17, 2018, to learn more or read how Xactly is transforming sales results for hundreds of happy customers by reading the reviews on Salesforce AppExchange and G2Crowd.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly InsightsTM, the industry's only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise's existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

