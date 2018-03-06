KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)



Annual Bonus Plan

On 5 March 2018, Keller Group plc (the "Company") awarded deferred bonus shares totaling 12,819 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the terms of the Keller Group Deferred Bonus Plan (the "plan'), in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017, to Thorsten Holl, a PDMR, as set out below.

The Company has received notification from Mr Holl pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 6 March 2018, who was given deferred bonus shares in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the plan in accordance with the respective rules.

Name Position No. of Ordinary Shares

* Thorsten Holl President of EMEA 12,819

* The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan was £9.10, being the average closing price on 27 February 2018, 28 February 2018 and 1 March 2018 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Annual bonus payments above 100% of salary are deferred into Company shares for a period of three years and eligible for dividend equivalents over the period from the date the deferred award is granted, to the date of its vesting. Malus and clawback may operate in respect of deferred bonus shares.

For the purposes of article 19 of MAR, the above transactions took place in the United Kingdom, with a grant date of 5 March 2018 and the PDMRs being notified on 6 March 2018.

K A A Porritt

Group Company Secretary

6 March 2018

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

