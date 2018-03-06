sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,526 Euro		+0,124
+3,64 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,477
3,554
14:18
3,50
3,534
14:18
06.03.2018 | 12:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 6

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePAUL WATERMAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		SHARES



GB0002418548
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a conditional share award (structured as a restricted stock unit) over 145,988 shares under the Elementis Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2015 with a vesting date of 5 March 2020 at a cost of nil pence per share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-05
f)Place of the transactionLondon, UK






© 2018 PR Newswire