The French energy giant and the water and waste management solutions provider will initially focus on a 12 MW solar PV project at a storage facility in eastern France.French energy provider, Engie and France-based water and waste management solutions provider, Suez have announced that they will jointly build ground-mounted solar power projects at several waste recycling and treatment facilities across France. According to a press release from Engie, the two companies are planning to deploy around 1 GW of PV capacity at several sites where Suez is already producing power at biogas power plants. ...

