NOTICE 6.3.2018 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES



LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB



Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 2 certificates issued by Nordea Bank AB with effect from 7.3.2018. The certificates will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 6.3.2018 Leverage Certificates



NORDEA BANK AB:N SERTIFIKAATTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 7.3.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2 sertifikaattia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB. Sertifikaattien listauspäivä on 7.3.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667213