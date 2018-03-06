Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Take-Two Turned Profitable Y-o-Y; Beat Expectations

Stock Monitor: Sea Ltd Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Take-Two's net revenue grew to $480.8 million compared to $476.5 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue fell short of analysts' estimates of $493 million.

During Q3 FY18, Take-Two's recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and microtransactions) grew 64% on a y-o-y basis and accounted for 32% of total net revenue for the reported quarter.

For Q3 FY18, Take-Two's digitally-delivered net revenue grew 8% to $258.4 million compared to $240.2 million in Q3 FY17, and accounted for 54% of total net revenue. The largest contributors to digitally-delivered net revenue in the reported quarter were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18, and WWE SuperCard, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI.

Take-Two's net income increased to $25.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q3 FY18 compared to net loss of $29.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for Q3 FY17. The Company's net income reflected $11.9 million of incremental income tax expense, or approximately $0.10 per diluted share, for the reported quarter due to the application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted on December 22, 2017. Take-Two's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.10 per share.

Operational Metric

During Q3 FY18, Take-Two's total Net Bookings were $653.9 million compared to $744.8 million during Q3 FY17, which had benefitted from the launches of Mafia III and Sid Meier's Civilization VI. The Company's Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 44% on a y-o-y basis and accounted for 40% of total Net Bookings. Catalog accounted for $343.5 million of Net Bookings led by Grand Theft Auto, and Dragon City and Monster Legends in the reported quarter.

For Q3 FY18, Take-Two's digitally-delivered Net Bookings grew 6% to $379.7 million compared to $357.4 million in Q3 FY17, and accounted for 58% of total Net Bookings.

Cash Matters

Take-Two's net cash provided by operating activities was $204.09 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $239.60 million for the year ago corresponding period. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $1.322 billion.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018, Take-Two is forecasting GAAP net revenue in the range of $460 million to $510 million. The Company's GAAP net income is estimated to be in the band of $87 million to $99 million, or $0.73 to $0.83 per diluted share, for the upcoming quarter. Take-Two is estimating Net Bookings to range from $410 million to $460 million

As a result of its strong Q3 FY18 results and increased outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter, Take-Two raised its fiscal year 2018 outlook for Net Bookings. In addition, the Company is increasing its outlook for GAAP net revenue and GAAP net income.

For FY18, Take-Two is forecasting GAAP net revenue to range from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. The Company is expecting GAAP net income to range from $170 million to $181 million and GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $1.50 to $1.60.

For FY18, Take-Two is anticipating net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be approximately $300 million and capital expenditures to be approximately $60 million. The Company's Net Bookings for FY18 are expected to range from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Take-Two Interactive Software's stock advanced 1.05%, ending the trading session at $111.93.

Volume traded for the day: 1.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.34%; previous six-month period - up 14.46%; past twelve-month period - up 92.58%; and year-to-date - up 1.96%

After yesterday's close, Take-Two Interactive Software's market cap was at $12.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 69.31.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors