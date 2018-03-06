sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,50 Euro		-0,07
-1,53 %
WKN: A0M887 ISIN: BMG7300G1096 Ticker-Symbol: 4PC 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PURECIRCLE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PURECIRCLE LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,617
4,793
16:20
4,65
4,74
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PURECIRCLE LIMITED
PURECIRCLE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PURECIRCLE LIMITED4,50-1,53 %