Stevia ingredients firm PureCircle saw losses narrow in the six months leading to 31 December, bouncing back from a "difficult" financial year in 2016. PureCircle's pretax loss for the half improved to $1.8m from the $2.2m posted during the same period a year before as revenue increased to $53.5m from $47.2m. Adjusted EBITDA over the latest six months came in 22% higher at $7.8m and gross profit rose $600,000 to $19.7m. However, PureCircle's gross margin narrowed to 36.8% from 40.4% as a result ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...