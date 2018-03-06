Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 06/03/2018 / 21:00 UTC+8 *CNIT Receives Follow-on Cloud-based Ad Terminal Order for Guangxi Autonomous Region* SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2018 - China Information Technology, Inc. (the Company) (Nasdaq: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has entered into a contract for the sale of 1,500 CNIT cloud-based ad terminals to be installed in office buildings and residential communities throughout Yulin, a political, economic, and cultural center of the southeastern part of Guangxi Autonomous Region. Signed with Yulin Taoping IoT Technology Limited, the contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about $0.5 million. Today's announcement is the Company's second contract of its cloud-based ad terminal for Guangxi, following the $1 million order received in November 2017, and the twenty-second in a series of announcements since May 2017 on CNIT's sales of its cloud-based ad terminals. Each sale is expected to generate recurring service and commission revenue from customers' use of the Company's Yunfa advertising distribution system and Taoping (??) Net/App ad screen sharing platform. "Yulin is an open coastal economic zone and facing the Southeast Asia." said Chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin. "The follow-on contract for Guangxi once again demonstrates the fast-expanding prevalence of our product throughout China. With successful execution of our market strategy in the prior year, proven track record and the new addition of our Taoping new-media ecosystem, CNIT is currently experiencing accelerated market demands for our cloud-based ad terminals and solutions." he added. Mr. Lin reiterated that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000 cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage for 200 million people throughout China. *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. *For further information, please contact:* *China Information Technology, Inc.* Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com or *Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC* Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com 06/03/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

