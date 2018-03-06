sprite-preloader
Securitas Issues 7 Year Eurobond

Securitas has issued a 7 year MEUR 300 bond in the Eurobond market

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2018

The coupon rate was set at 1.25 percent and the maturity date is March 6, 2025. The proceeds from the loan will be used to refinance existing credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The joint lead managers were HSBC, Nordea and UniCredit.

Information: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, Securitas AB, mobile +46-76-116-7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

