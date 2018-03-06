Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis

MUNICH, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Blockchain Genomics Pioneer Joins Forces with Nasdaq-Listed Molecular Diagnostics Company To Accelerate Cancer Detection Through 'Critical Mass' of Genomics Data

Shivom, the blockchain-powered global 'Unique ID' genomic database platform, has today announced a major partnership with leading molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) to accelerate the prediction of cancer for millions of individuals worldwide.

GTG, whose lead product is BREVAGenplus - a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer - is at the forefront of preventive medicine. However, collecting data to develop the BREVAGenplus tests has to date taken over seven years and the company's partnership with Shivom will massively reduce such timelines.

"By bringing together the millions of individuals' genomic profiles that Shivom enables, with GTG's market leading tests, we will create critical mass that accelerates transformative disease prevention and personalized healthcare," said Dr. Axel Schumacher, co-founder & CEO of Shivom.

"This sort of big data analysis and healthcare servicing is only possible through blockchain. The low-cost management of data that it enables, allows us to revolutionize how genomics is presented to the world," added Gourish Singla, Co-Founder & COO of Shivom.

Shivom have created a secure global genomic ecosystem that aims to become the largest healthcare data-hub on the planet. Crucially it puts ownership of genome data back into the hands of individuals. Via its 'first of a kind' Global Genome ID, Shivom aims to revolutionize preventative healthcare, as well as how cures to 7,000 rare genetic diseases are discovered.

"We believe blockchain technology will open up markets to make it much more efficient to catch many more users and practitioners. Not only that, by using the Shivom platform to its full potential, we will also be able to access the benefits of research in collaboration with other personalized healthcare organisations," commented Dr Paul Kasian, Chairman & Interim CEO of GTG.

"Blockchain's role in this project, especially around the encryption and management of data, is particularly exciting for us. At present, we only use genomic data on a one-off basis. However, now we'll be able to use the data over and over again. This will be extremely valuable for GTG as we create genomics tests for a wide range of cancers," added Dr Kasian.

GTG's BREVAGenPlus provides a method of assessing the risk of non-hereditary breast cancer in women (a cancer that 1 in every 11 women develops in their lifetime). The volume of unique and ethnically diverse global genomic data that will be available via Shivom's platform will hugely accelerate this process for new tests.

About Shivom

Shivom is powering the next era of genomics through blockchain technology - protecting identity, personalizing healthcare and transforming lives. A precision medicine ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for other providers to add not only genomics information, but also analytics, and associated apps and services to drive personalized medicine. For further information, please visit: https://shivom.io/

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies is a molecular diagnostics company offering cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead product, BREVAGenplus is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.brevagenplus.com and http://www.phenogensciences.com.